Man arrested after stealing vehicles in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle from the 3900 block of 23rd Street NE in Tuscaloosa around 8 a.m. on May 10.

Police say they responded to the area when another 911 call was received. A second report of a stolen vehicle was made in the 10000 block of Covered Bridge Road in Brookwood.

The caller reported that the vehicle was taken by gunpoint. Additonal patrol units and investigators responded.

Police say they made contact with the suspect and stolen vehicle, and initiated a traffic stop on Highway 11 near Grey Hill Road.

The suspect, later identified as 39-year-old Patrick Darnell Campos, was taken into custody withough incident, according to police.

Campos was charged with first-degree theft of property and first-degree robbery. He is currently being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail with a total bond of $90,000.

