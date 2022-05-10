LawCall
Lanes reopen after I-65 NB shutdown at 3rd Ave. due to major crash

Generic crash
Generic crash(MGN/WGEM)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The wreck has been moved to the shoulder. Lanes are back open.

I-65 Northbound is shutdown at 3rd Avenue in Downtown Birmingham due to a major crash.

All lanes are blocked.

Please check back for updates.

