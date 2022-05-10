Lanes reopen after I-65 NB shutdown at 3rd Ave. due to major crash
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The wreck has been moved to the shoulder. Lanes are back open.
I-65 Northbound is shutdown at 3rd Avenue in Downtown Birmingham due to a major crash.
All lanes are blocked.
Please check back for updates.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.