High diesel prices impacting Alabama truck drivers

By Lauren Jackson
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gas prices are up across the state and diesel prices are at an all time high, averaging more than $5 a gallon as of May 9, 2022.

Officials with the Alabama Trucking Association said high diesel prices are putting a big strain on the state’s trucking industry.

CEO of the Alabama Trucking Association, Mark Colson, said 86% of goods across the state are delivered by truck drivers and with gas prices over $5, it can cost more than $1,000 to fill up an 18-wheeler.

Colson said demand is still high, these prices won’t cause less drivers to be out on the roads.

But, he said many small trucking companies and independent drivers are struggling with fuel expenses, and it could cause your favorite items to get even more expensive.

“A lot of times those costs can be transferred on to the customer,” Colson said. “Ultimately, finding their way to the consumer. But, smaller companies may not have in their contracts the ability to pass a fuel surcharge on, so they are the ones taking the brunt of this, small businesses and consumers.”

Colson said he wrote a letter in April to the Federal Department of the Interior. He said he was advocating for onshore and offshore gas permitting and oil and gas leasing in Gulf of Mexico. He said more U.S. oil could help lower diesel prices and improve the supply chain.

