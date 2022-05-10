LawCall
FOX Sports: Tom Brady to join as analyst when he retires

(MGN Online / All-Pro Reels / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WBRC Staff and FOX News
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tom Brady has a plan for when he finally retires, but he’s not ready yet.

When he leaves football for good, Brady will join FOX Sports as a lead analyst for the premier game of the NFL weekend and will broadcast alongside Kevin Burkhardt, according to FOX News.

FOX Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch made the announcement on a FOX earnings call Tuesday morning, according to FOX News.

Burkhardt and Brady might be replacing Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, who left to work for ESPN.

“Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers,” Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion tweeted.

Brady initially indicated he was going to retire from the NFL in February after the Tampa By Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs. He came back.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

