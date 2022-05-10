First Alert for warmer temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! It’s a nice start to the day with temperatures mostly in the 50s and 60s. Cool spots remain in east Alabama where temperatures are in the 50s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear and dry across the Southeast. High pressure remains in place providing us with beautiful weather today. We should see plenty of sunshine this morning and into the afternoon hours. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 70s by noon. Highs today are expected to climb into the mid 80s with comfortable humidity levels. Winds will remain light today from the southeast at 5-10 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, temperatures are forecast to cool into the low to mid 70s by 7 PM.

Stray Shower Possible Wednesday Evening: We’ll likely start tomorrow morning off mostly clear and mild with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We should see plenty of sunshine tomorrow afternoon with a few passing clouds. Highs are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 80s with north winds at 5-10 mph. Models are hinting that a weak disturbance to our north could produce isolated showers tomorrow evening mainly after 6 PM. I think most of us will remain dry, but I’ll introduce a 10% chance for a stray shower or storms between 6 PM - 3 AM. Any shower or storm that develops could produce brief heavy rainfall, some lightning, and gusty winds.

Warm Weather Continues: We will likely finish the week mostly dry and very warm. Humidity levels should remain comfortable for the next several days with dew points in the 50s. Plan for a mostly sunny sky Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows are forecast to cool into the lower 60s Friday morning. Friday is shaping up to be a partly cloudy sky with a 10% chance for a stray shower or storm in east Alabama. Rain chance Friday will be dependent on the area of low pressure spinning off the Southeast Atlantic Coast. If the track of the low shifts farther to the west, our rain chances could increase a little as we head into the weekend.

Next Big Thing: We are looking at an isolated chance for showers and storms over the weekend. Saturday is forecast to stay partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. We’ll introduce a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Sunday’s rain chance remains at 30% with the bulk of the activity developing in the evening hours. Highs on Sunday could climb into the upper 80s. It’ll be a warm weekend, but it won’t be a washout by any means. Just remember that if you hear thunder, it means that lightning is nearby. When thunder roars, go indoors!

Next Week: Long range models are hinting at hot weather next week. High temperatures could climb into the lower 90s with overnight lows in the 60s. We’ll hold on to isolated rain chances for the middle and end of next week. Models hint at northerly flow indicating the chance we could see disturbances move through our area producing showers and storms. It’s looking like we are entering a typical early summertime pattern. We’ll know more about next week’s weather pattern once we approach the weekend.

