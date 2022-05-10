Fatal crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single vehicle crash on Monday May 9, around 422 p.m. resulted in the death of 39-year-old Johnathan Bailey, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Highway Patrol Division. The crash happened on Interstate 22 near the 24 mile marker, approximately three miles north of Guin, in Marion County.

Troopers say Baily was fatally injured when his car left the road and hit a guardrail. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from his vehicle, according to ALEA.

ALEA is continuing to investigate, and no further details are available at this time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.