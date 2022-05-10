LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Ex-Montgomery officer turns self-in to serve manslaughter sentence

Ex-Montgomery officer Aaron “Cody” Smith turned himself in just before midnight to the...
Ex-Montgomery officer Aaron “Cody” Smith turned himself in just before midnight to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Detention Facility.((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ex-Montgomery officer Aaron “Cody” Smith turned himself in just before midnight to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Detention Facility. He is set to serve 14 years in prison.

Smith was convicted of manslaughter in the fatal 2016 shooting of Montgomery resident Gregory Gunn.

During his trial, Smith testified that the district where the shooting happened was ‘getting torn up with burglaries,’ and his lieutenant instructed him to ‘stop everything that moved.’ Smith exhausted all legal avenues to have the charge against him dismissed. The trial was held in Dale County after a series of petitions to have the trial moved out of Montgomery County.

Smith was ultimately convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 14 years in prison and must pay court costs and restitution.

[MORE: Coverage of the Aaron Cody Smith trial]

Following his conviction, Smith appealed to the lower courts, arguing three points for an appeal to overturn; The first included allegations that the trial court erred by prohibiting testimony that Gunn resisted arrest in 2007. The second point was that the court denied Smith a second immunity hearing after the trial judge who denied Smith’s immunity from prosecution was forced to recuse by the Alabama Supreme Court. The final appeal argument was “insufficient” evidence to sustain a conviction of “heat of passion” manslaughter, which the court did not.

That appeal was ultimately denied.

The Alabama Criminal Court of Appeals later affirmed the lowers court’s decision, upholding its decision to deny his appeal.

Smith resigned from the police department following his conviction.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

Man returns home after battling COVID for 9 months
23 year Ala. law enforcement veteran released after more than 260 days battling COVID
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Manhunt Ends: Vicky White dead, Casey White in custody after police chase in Indiana
U.S. Marshals believe the truck may be linked to Casey White.
U.S. Marshals identify second vehicle in hunt for Vicky and Casey White
Demolition will soon make way for a mixed used development called "The Star at Uptown" at the...
Project moving forward to replace old Carraway hospital