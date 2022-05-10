LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Evansville car wash manager reports suspicious truck to police, leads to Alabama fugitives

(U.S. Marshals)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re told an Evansville car wash manager was instrumental in leading authorities to Alabama capital murder suspect, Casey White and a former corrections officer, Vicky White, who were on the run for 10 days.

[Related Story: Sheriff: Alabama fugitives planned to have shootout before crash]

James Stinson manages Weinbach Car Wash, and says he noticed a black truck with Tennessee plates left abandoned in one of his wash bays.

He says that’s when he called police.

The U.S. Marshals were offering $25,000 for information leading to the fugitives’ arrest. And some suggest Stinson should receive it.

Stinson says he’s not concerned about the money.

“There’s talk, sort of online, that there was a reward being offered... That’s what I heard, I’m not, the more that, you know, that’s not what this is about,” Stinson says.

He says Casey left the truck in a car wash bay, and Vicky parked in the lot just beside the car wash and picked him up in the Cadillac authorities arrested them in.

[Related Story: US Marshals show photos from Evansville car wash believed to be Alabama fugitive]

[Previous Story: Search for escaped Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters day 10]

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

Man in his 50s struck, killed by train in Tuscaloosa
Wreck investigation on Dunnavant Valley Road
TRAFFIC ALERT: Dunnavant Valley Road reopens after crash
Wreck investigation on Dunnavant Valley Road
Wreck investigation on Dunnavant Valley Road
Stone Michael McDowell, 23.
Tuscaloosa vehicle theft suspect captured after interstate pursuit
Katie Britt takes lead in exclusive Alabama Daily News/Gray Television poll