LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

EPD releases body cam footage of chase and crash involving Alabama fugitives

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has released body camera and dash camera footage from Monday’s chase and crash involving two Alabama fugitives.

The video shows capital murder suspect and escapee Casey White being detained moments after the car crashed and corrections officer Vicky White apparently fatally shot herself.

This happened off of U.S. 41 near State Road 57 Monday afternoon.

Evansville Police have released two more videos, one from May 4 where they say they investigated the car wash where they found the Ford F150 get-away car.

The other is of first responders delivering aide to Vicky White seconds after the crash.

[Related Story: Sheriff: Alabama fugitives planned to have shootout before crash]

[Related Story: US Marshals show photos from Evansville car wash believed to be Alabama fugitive]

[Related Story: Evansville car wash manager reports suspicious truck to police, leads to Alabama fugitives]

[Related Story: Search for escaped Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters day 10]

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

WBRC Tuscaloosa airport runway expansion
Runway extension in the works at Tuscaloosa National Airport
WBRC What's next in Casey White investigation
WBRC What's next in Casey White investigation
WBRC Gadsden State trucking program
WBRC Gadsden State trucking program
WBRC Tuscaloosa airport runway expansion
WBRC Tuscaloosa airport runway expansion
WBRC Chris Osborn golfing
WBRC Chris Osborn golfing