Calhoun County Schools superintendent resigns

Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Donald Turner
Calhoun County Schools Superintendent Donald Turner(Calhoun County School District)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An official with the Calhoun County School District says Superintendent Donald Turner resigned his position Monday evening.

Board President Tobi Burt says Turner’s resignation was accepted Monday.

No reason was given for his resignation.

