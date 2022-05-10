Calhoun County Schools superintendent resigns

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An official with the Calhoun County School District says Superintendent Donald Turner resigned his position Monday evening.

Board President Tobi Burt says Turner’s resignation was accepted Monday.

No reason was given for his resignation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.