LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

5 people injured in Tuscaloosa shooting

5 people injured in Tuscaloosa shooting
5 people injured in Tuscaloosa shooting(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime scene investigators remained on the scene at Hay Court Apartments until the early Tuesday morning after several people were injured in a shooting late Monday night.

According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit 5 people were shot just before 11pm. One person is in critical condition. The remaining have non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators have not yet identified or charged any suspects. They also stated " no shooting was reported at DCH Regional Medical Center” despite some chatter on social media.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

Alabama fugitives crash after chase in Evansville
Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase in Evansville
It happened at 25th Street and 7th Ave South.
ALEA investigating shooting involving Birmingham Police officer
Multiple law enforcement officers on the scene of a situation at the Sam's Club in Montgomery.
Suspect, victim identified after deadly Montgomery Sam’s Club shooting
WBRC Car tag cost
Why it may cost more to renew your car tag in 2022