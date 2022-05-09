U.S. Marshals identify second vehicle in hunt for Vicky and Casey White

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAFF) - Investigators with the United States Marshals Service received a tip about a truck possibly being driven by Vicky White and Casey White in Evansville, Indiana.

Investigators received the tip after an owner of a car wash saw a 2006 Ford F-150 on South Weinbach Avenue in Evansville. Evansville is 175 miles north of Williamson County, Tennessee, where investigators found the 2007 Ford Edge believed to be the getaway car.

U.S. Marshals investigators believe the man in the image below is Casey White.

The footage was timestamped for May 3. (U.S. Marshal Service)

The 2007 Ford Edge is believed to have broken down just hours after Vicky and Casey White escaped. That vehicle has since been returned to Lauderdale County for further investigation.

A 2006 Ford F-150 was seen at a car wash in Evansville, Indiana. (U.S. Marshals)

