Tuscaloosa man killed in motorcycle crash near Helena

The victim has been identified as William D. Symington. He was 27.
The victim has been identified as William D. Symington. He was 27.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa man died in a two-vehicle crash around 11:40 p.m. Sunday, May 8.

The victim has been identified as William D. Symington. He was 27.


Authorities say he was killed when the 2018 Honda Rebel motorcycle he was driving crossed the centerline of Shelby County 52 near Helena. Troopers say he was hit by a 2006 Toyota Camry driven by Emily C. Martinez, 34, of Bessemer.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

