Steele’s K9 helps make massive pot bust

K9 Tara part of major pot bust in Steele
K9 Tara part of major pot bust in Steele(Steele Police Department/Town of Steele)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STEELE, Ala. (WBRC) - Steele Police Department’s K9 helped make a huge marijuana bust Monday morning, May 9, 2022.

Steele Police officers said K9 Tara, a drug-sniffing dog, made a hit on a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. during a stop off of I-59.

Two people were arrested, according to officers.

Tara made a hit on approximately 250 pounds of marijuana.

Canine Tara had a good night last night !

Posted by Town of Steele on Monday, May 9, 2022

