‘She was killed trying to get back to me’: Victim’s daughter attends court appearance for man who confessed to killing

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The grand jury will hear the case against a man who confessed to killing a woman more than two decades ago.

Brian Jones appeared in a Jefferson County court Monday morning, May 9, 2022. A judge waived the case to a grand jury.

Bessemer Police said South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled across state lines to admit the killing of 41-year-old Janet Luxford in February of 2001.

South Carolina man confesses to 2001 murder in Bessemer, brings police to remains (Bessemer Police Department)

“He took a bus from South Carolina to Birmingham-area and he sat outside of our station until he finally got up the nerve to give us a call,” said Lt. Clemons.

Jones walked into the Bessemer Police Department on Sunday, March 27, prepared to admit what happened.

Janet Luxford’s daughter attended Jones’s court appearance. She told WBRC nothing seemed real until today. She said Jones would not make eye contact with her and she felt like he was scared to look at her. She said she is looking forward to the trial. She said, “Now I just want him to pay.”

Luxford’s daughter said for a long time she didn’t know if her mother was alive. She said, “Now I know she didn’t just leave me, she was killed trying to get back to me. She has been an angel with me all these years.”

Lt. Clemons relayed to WBRC what Jones told them: “So 21 years ago, Mr. Jones was here working as a day laborer. He and Ms. Luxford were boyfriend-girlfriend. She wanted to get money to go back to home, which is California, to see her folks and from that, an argument started to which he described got out of hand and he ended up hitting her with a club in the throat.”

Jones said that her death was accidental, and that it happened during a fight at a motel in the 1100 block of 9th Avenue Southwest in Bessemer.

The next day, on Monday, March 28, police says Jones led them to where he left her remains near Harmer Street and Valley Creek in Bessemer. That’s where they found a green suitcase filled with Luxford’s skeletal remains.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s office is currently looking for medical records and using DNA to help identify the remains. Police say the process could take as long as nine months.

Luxford was listed as missing in September of 2002 by her daughter, about a year and a half after the killing.

Lt. Clemons explained that Luxford worked in Jacksonville, Florida before coming to Bessemer to be with Jones.

Jones has been charged with murder and abuse of a corpse. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail and is being held on a $765,000 bond.

