Advertisement

New charges added for Vicky White

The new charges include forgery and identity theft.
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it has added to the list of warrants out for the arrest of Vicky White.

The new charges stem from her use of an alias when purchasing the 2007 Ford Edge that was originally used by Vicky White and Casey White.

The original car was found abandoned in Williamson County, Tennessee April 29. It was then towed back to Lauderdale County, Alabama Monday.

The new charges filed for Vicky include second-degree forgery and identity theft.

Earlier today, U.S. Marshals deployed investigators to Evansville, Indiana, while searching for Vicky White and Casey White.

