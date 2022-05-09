LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Mississippi murder suspect captured in Tuscaloosa County police chase

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A murder suspect on the run from authorities was captured in Tuscaloosa County over the weekend. Law enforcement says they got a tip on where they could find him.

31-year-old Arti Brown was wanted in Mississippi on murder charges. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies took him into custody Saturday morning following a high speed pursuit that ended only after police used spikes to stop his car. He was first spotted around the 73-mile marker heading westbound on I-20/59 from Jefferson County. The chase lasted for more than 10 miles.

The Tuscaloosa County Jail lists Brown in custody on a fugitive from justice charge.

Brown will remain in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a murder warrant from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

Casey White and Vicky White
Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 11
Murder suspect captured in Tuscaloosa Co.
Murder suspect captured in Tuscaloosa Co.
A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in Bessemer and a teenager was seriously injured.
Man dead, teenager injured in Bessemer shooting
It happened at 25th Street and 7th Ave South.
ALEA investigating shooting involving Birmingham Police officer