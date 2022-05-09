Man killed in Bessemer homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed during a reported assault in Bessemer Friday night.

The victim has been identified as 48-year-old Warren Oliver Weatherspoon. He was shot in the 2400 block of Berkley Avenue around 11:59 p.m. according to the Jefferson County coroner.

He was taken to UAB Hospital where he later died.

No word yet on any suspects.

The incident is being investigated by the Bessemer Police Department.

