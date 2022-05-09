Man jumps from St. Clair County Courthouse window to try and escape custody

ST. CLAIR Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An inmate jumped from a second story window at the St. Clair County Courthouse in Ashville Monday morning, according to Sheriff Billy J. Murray.

Murray said 31-year-old Antwone Lonezo Wilson tried to escape custody around 9:30 a.m.

He was quickly taken into custody a short distance from the courthouse.

Wilson escaped from St. Clair Correctional Facility in 2017, along with inmate Ronald King, who surrendered to authorities.

Antwone Wilson called WBRC in 2017 from a “restricted” number and said he broke out of prison because he’s innocent of the robbery conviction that landed him in prison with a life sentence.

