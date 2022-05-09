LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Man jumps from St. Clair County Courthouse window to try and escape custody

Wilson escaped from St. Clair Correctional Facility in 2017
Antwone Lonezo Wilson
Antwone Lonezo Wilson(St. Clair County Sherriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An inmate jumped from a second story window at the St. Clair County Courthouse in Ashville Monday morning, according to Sheriff Billy J. Murray.

Murray said 31-year-old Antwone Lonezo Wilson tried to escape custody around 9:30 a.m.

He was quickly taken into custody a short distance from the courthouse.

For Immediate release Date: 05/09/2022 Attempted escape Inmate- Antwone Lonezo Wilson, 31 YO, B/M This morning...

Posted by Office of the Sheriff - St. Clair County Alabama on Monday, May 9, 2022

Wilson escaped from St. Clair Correctional Facility in 2017, along with inmate Ronald King, who surrendered to authorities.

Antwone Wilson called WBRC in 2017 from a “restricted” number and said he broke out of prison because he’s innocent of the robbery conviction that landed him in prison with a life sentence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

Multiple law enforcement officers on the scene of a situation at the Sam's Club in Montgomery.
1 dead in shooting at Sam’s Club in Montgomery
U.S. Marshals believe the truck may be linked to Casey White.
U.S. Marshals identify second vehicle in hunt for Vicky and Casey White
Drowning victim ID’d after recovered from Lake Harding in Lee County
Assistant Police Chief Jared Mills says authorities were called to a home around 10:44 p.m....
Husband, wife dead in murder-suicide in Moundville
Ray Scott.
B.A.S.S., Bassmaster founder Ray Scott dies at age 88