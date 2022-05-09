Man found dead in trash chute at Atlanta senior living complex, police say
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a trash chute at an Atlanta senior-living apartment complex Monday afternoon.
The incident happened at the Atrium at Collegetown on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.
Police reported no foul play at this time; the cause of death is pending an autopsy.
