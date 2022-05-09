LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Man found dead in trash chute at Atlanta senior living complex, police say

CBS46
CBS46(CBS46)
By Catherine Catoura
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a trash chute at an Atlanta senior-living apartment complex Monday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Atrium at Collegetown on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

Police reported no foul play at this time; the cause of death is pending an autopsy.

CBS46 has a team headed to the scene and we will provide more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

Birmingham’s old Carraway Hospital will be torn down later in May to make room for a new...
Demolition on Carraway Hospital set to begin this month
Casey White and Vicky White
Lauderdale Sheriff: Vicky White shopped for men’s clothing
South Carolina man confesses to 2001 murder in Bessemer, brings police to remains
‘She was killed trying to get back to me’: Victim’s daughter attends court appearance for man who confessed to killing
The 2007 Ford Edge returned to Lauderdale County on May 9.
Return of Vicky and Casey White's getaway car