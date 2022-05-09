Husband, wife dead in murder-suicide in Moundville

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Moundville police are investigating a murder-suicide.

Assistant Police Chief Jared Mills says authorities were called to a home around 10:44 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of County Road 46.

Officers found two bodies in the driveway and a gun nearby. They believe the husband, Donald Wayne Johnson, 52, shot and killed his wife, Kisha Deon Johnson, 47, before killing himself. Mills says a family member was inside the home at the time of the shooting, but didn’t see it happen.

Police were told there marital problems between the couple and they were never called to the home for a domestic incident prior to Friday.

