LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Husband, wife dead in murder-suicide in Moundville

Assistant Police Chief Jared Mills says authorities were called to a home around 10:44 p.m....
Assistant Police Chief Jared Mills says authorities were called to a home around 10:44 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of County Road 46.(None)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Moundville police are investigating a murder-suicide.

Assistant Police Chief Jared Mills says authorities were called to a home around 10:44 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of County Road 46.

divi discount
embed a google map

Officers found two bodies in the driveway and a gun nearby. They believe the husband, Donald Wayne Johnson, 52, shot and killed his wife, Kisha Deon Johnson, 47, before killing himself. Mills says a family member was inside the home at the time of the shooting, but didn’t see it happen.

Police were told there marital problems between the couple and they were never called to the home for a domestic incident prior to Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

Multiple law enforcement officers on the scene of a situation at the Sam's Club in Montgomery.
1 dead in shooting at Sam’s Club in Montgomery
U.S. Marshals believe the truck may be linked to Casey White.
U.S. Marshals identify second vehicle in hunt for Vicky and Casey White
Drowning victim ID’d after recovered from Lake Harding in Lee County
Ray Scott.
B.A.S.S., Bassmaster founder Ray Scott dies at age 88