LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Hoover PD: Additional charges filed against former youth coach, youth group leader

Meagan Billingsley Deese
Meagan Billingsley Deese(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman arrested in February 2022, accused of sexually abusing a juvenile in 2016, is facing additional charges after a second victim came forward with allegations of abuse, according to Hoover Police.

Megan Billingsley Deese, who was a former coach of a travel sports team, was arrested on February 23, 2022, on charges of Sodomy 1st degree, Sexual Abuse 1st degree, and Enticing a Child to Enter a Vehicle, House, Etc. for an immoral purpose.

Officers said after the charges were announced, an additional victim contacted the Hoover Police Special Victims Unit and said Deese had sexually abused her over a period of a year between 2018-2019. During the investigation, detectives learned Deese was a leader of the victim’s youth group at church when the abuse occurred.

The case was presented to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office who issued the following warrants: Attempted Sodomy 1st degree and Sexual Abuse 1st degree.

Officers said 30-year-old Deese was arrested on the additional charges on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Meagan Billingsley Deese
Meagan Billingsley Deese(Hoover Police Dept.)

Detectives are continuing to work this case to determine if there are more victims. If anyone has any information about this case or Deese, please contact Sergeant Scott Prentiss at 205-739- 6125.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

Casey White and Vicky White
Manhunt Ends: Vicky White, Casey White arrested after police chase in Indiana
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
EBRSO: Robbery suspect killed after chase that ended with vehicle slamming into concrete pillar
ADOL, WBRC FOX6 News partner on huge job fair; over 3k jobs available
Officials on scene of incident near Anchor Industries
Crews on site of incident believed to involve Alabama fugitives
Assistant Police Chief Jared Mills says authorities were called to a home around 10:44 p.m....
Husband, wife dead in murder-suicide in Moundville