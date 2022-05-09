Hoover PD: Additional charges filed against former youth coach, youth group leader

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman arrested in February 2022, accused of sexually abusing a juvenile in 2016, is facing additional charges after a second victim came forward with allegations of abuse, according to Hoover Police.

Megan Billingsley Deese, who was a former coach of a travel sports team, was arrested on February 23, 2022, on charges of Sodomy 1st degree, Sexual Abuse 1st degree, and Enticing a Child to Enter a Vehicle, House, Etc. for an immoral purpose.

Officers said after the charges were announced, an additional victim contacted the Hoover Police Special Victims Unit and said Deese had sexually abused her over a period of a year between 2018-2019. During the investigation, detectives learned Deese was a leader of the victim’s youth group at church when the abuse occurred.

The case was presented to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office who issued the following warrants: Attempted Sodomy 1st degree and Sexual Abuse 1st degree.

Officers said 30-year-old Deese was arrested on the additional charges on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Meagan Billingsley Deese (Hoover Police Dept.)

Detectives are continuing to work this case to determine if there are more victims. If anyone has any information about this case or Deese, please contact Sergeant Scott Prentiss at 205-739- 6125.

