Homestead Hollow Arts and Crafts Festival happening May 13-15

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Arts and crafts enthusiasts, get ready for a day of fun and adventure at Homestead Hollow in Springville, Alabama. This year’s spring season’s festival is starts Friday, May 13 and goes through Sunday, May 15 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

From unique and handmade crafts and gifts to pioneer demonstrations of the old-time days, there is something for the whole family at Homestead Hollow. Take a load off and relax by one of the many water streams and listen to live, local entertainment all day. While you’re there, be sure to enjoy some great food and drinks from various vendors.

Children’s activities include wagon rides, bungee jump, moonwalk, and face painting.

Homestead Hollow’s General Store will also be open for you to visit and shop for those home-made fried pies and other great items all day during show dates.

Admission is $10 per adult, $5 for kids ages three to 12 and free for children under two-years-old.

Homestead Hollow is located in Springville, Alabama, just two miles off I-59, exit 154. There are 27 acres of free parking and convenient trams to make it easy to park, get to the entrance and start having fun immediately.

For more information, please visit Homestead Hollow on Facebook or visit homesteadhollow.com.

This content is sponsored by Homestead Hollow Arts and Crafts Festival.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.