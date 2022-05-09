Gas prices are trending the wrong way

BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WBRC) - What in the world is going on with our gas prices? Regular gasoline has shot up 18 cents a gallon from just a week ago.

What we’re seeing is frustration, bewilderment and an overriding question of how high they will go. It’s beginning to feel alarming.

The average price of regular gasoline in Alabama on this Monday is $4.03 a gallon, up 12 cents per gallon just over the weekend.

“And for some reason they done shot back up,” said local house painter Jimmy Elliott.

Elliott says he has no choice but to curtail his gasoline expense. He just forked out 20 dollars to add fuel to his pickup, by far not what he normally spends to fill it up.

“I spent a $150 a week on gas. I live in Vance, Alabama. It’s hard,” said Elliott.

“The last time we saw crude oil prices at this level. Our pump prices were around $3.50 to $3.60 a gallon,” said Clay Ingram of AAA said.

Even Ingram, the face of Triple A in Alabama, found the recent rise surprising but says we have to remember the world is unsettled right now, particularly what’s going on more than 5,000 miles away in Ukraine.

“Because of the situation in the Ukraine. It’s creating anxiety in the global crude oil marketplace,” said Ingram.

The part of the state seeing the largest increase and the most consumption is South Alabama.

For now, high gasoline prices are here to stay and one Elliott has learned to live with by squeezing out, a philosophical viewpoint on the matter.

“Anyway it goes you gotta keep on living one way or the other,” said Elliott.

If there’s any comfort at the pump here in Alabama, consider the national average which is $4.33 a gallon.

