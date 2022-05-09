First Alert for slightly warmer temperatures and breezy conditions Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We are starting the day dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s in east Alabama and upper 50s and lowers 60s for the rest of Central Alabama. Wind speeds this morning are coming in from the southeast at 5-10 mph. Winds could increase this morning around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, but winds are forecast to lower as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a few clouds around this morning. High pressure is in place, and it will keep us dry and sunny this afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to warm slightly above average with highs in the lower 80s. Areas in west Alabama could end up a few degrees warmer with highs in the mid 80s. It should be a beautiful day to spend some time outdoors.

Sunny Tuesday: We’ll start tomorrow morning off dry and sunny with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. It should be another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 80s. East Alabama will trend slightly cooler with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Humidity levels will remain comfortable. You’ll likely need to water the garden and lawn this week as it will remain dry. Weather should be great each day if you want to wash your vehicle.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the dry conditions and the warmer temperatures. We could end up with highs in the upper 80s Wednesday afternoon with a few spots flirting near 90°F. Overnight temperatures will also end up a little warmer with lows in the low to mid 60s. We will likely stay dry and mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. The good news is that the humidity levels look to remain comfortable for most of the week. Dew points could increase a little by this weekend, but it won’t be super muggy.

Small Rain Chances This Weekend: We will be watching a weak area of low pressure that will likely spin off the East Coast this week. Some of the models hint that it could travel to the west, but there’s a lot of uncertainty on exactly where it will go. We could see enough moisture increase Friday into Saturday giving us an isolated shower or storm for parts of East Alabama. Rain chances remain low around 10-20%. Highs this weekend are forecast to remain in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. Sunday’s rain chance may end up a little higher at 30%, but it won’t be a washout by any means. The best chance for isolated showers and storms will likely occur Sunday evening into Sunday night. Rain chance around 30%.

Looking Ahead: Next week’s forecast is looking mostly dry and hot. Temperatures may end up in the upper 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows in the 60s. I don’t see any signs of any stormy or wet weather over the next 7-10 days. We’ll hold on to an isolated chance for showers and storms early next week. The big story will be the above average temperatures. Summer is almost here!

