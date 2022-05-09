LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

‘Everyone needs a birthday right?’ Fourth-grader makes birthday kits for food pantry

An area fourth-grader believes everyone should have a special celebration on their birthday.
By Kristin Rogers
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fourth grader in Cedar Rapids believes everyone should have a special celebration on their birthday.

That’s why Zoey Anderson is packing birthday kits complete with all the fun stuff for the Metro Catholic Outreach food pantry.

“They might not have the money for all this so everyone needs a birthday right,” Anderson said.

Anderson got the idea from her teacher at St. Pius and chose to execute it for her fourth-grade service project which has been quite the hit.

”When Zoey brought these up to the food pantry during distribution we were so excited, everyone just went nuts for them,” Kate Getty, executive director at Metro Catholic Outreach, said.

Anderson said the kits, filled with cake mix, frosting, sprinkles, candles, banners, and balloons, are for all ages.

“Babies might actually like this because it’s kind of like ‘Baby Shark doo doo,’” Anderson pointed out, while holding up Baby Shark-themed napkins.

Anderson even packs a can of Sprite into each kit which acts as a substitute for eggs and oil.

“It’s the act that fourth-graders can think about serving and helping their community that’s even more amazing,” Getty said.

“When I delivered these cake kits to MCO it actually fulfilled my dream when I was little to help the poor,” Anderson said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

Person shot, killed in Jefferson County
Suspect identified in Jefferson County murder-suicide
Murder suspect captured in Tuscaloosa Co.
Mississippi murder suspect captured in Tuscaloosa County police chase
Casey White and Vicky White
Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 11
Monday is the last day to register to vote to participate in Alabama’s primaries in a couple of...
Monday is Alabama’s voter registration deadline for primary election
Murder suspect captured in Tuscaloosa Co.
Murder suspect captured in Tuscaloosa Co.