LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

B.A.S.S., Bassmaster founder Ray Scott dies at age 88

Ray Scott.
Ray Scott.(Source: B.A.S.S.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ray Scott, the founder of BASS and Bassmasters, died over the weekend.

Bassmaster confirmed the death on Monday, May 9. Scott died on Sunday, May 8, around 11:30 p.m. He died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes. Scott was 88 years old.

Scott founded the first national professional bass fishing circuit, the Bassmaster Tournament Trail, in 1967, according to Bassmaster. The following year he founded the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society (B.A.S.S.) which would grow to become the world’s largest fishing organization.

Ray Scott.
Ray Scott.(Source: B.A.S.S.)

“Our entire organization was saddened to hear about the passing of our founder, Ray Scott,” said Chase Anderson, B.A.S.S. CEO. “Ray’s passion and vision for bass fishing birthed our entire industry more than 50 years ago when he founded B.A.S.S. and started the first professional fishing tournament series. His legacy is felt to this day and continues to influence B.A.S.S., the world’s largest fishing membership organization. Ray’s contributions and impact on conservation and his advocacy and passion for anglers and our sport set the standard for tournament fishing and are something we will always strive to uphold. Our hearts and prayers are with the Scott family.”

Bassmaster says in recognition of his efforts, President Jimmy Carter appointed Scott to the U.S. Coast Guard’s National Boating Safety Advisory Council, and in 2002, he was inducted into the National Boating Safety Hall of Fame. Scott earned numerous other accolades and honors for his contributions to outdoor recreation over the years.

Ray Scott.
Ray Scott.(Source: B.A.S.S.)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

A Tennessee woman lost her husband to cancer in 2016. Hear about his attempt to provide a way...
Woman using in vitro fertilization to have late husband’s child
Over 46,000 infant clothing items from Wintry Water Factory have been recalled due to choking...
Over 46,000 infant clothing items recalled due to ‘choking and laceration hazards’
Multiple law enforcement officers on the scene of a situation at the Sam's Club in Montgomery.
1 dead in shooting at Sam’s Club in Montgomery
U.S. Marshals believe the truck may be linked to Casey White.
U.S. Marshals identify second vehicle in hunt for Vicky and Casey White
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks out on what's ahead in the war in Ukraine on Victory...
What's next for Putin, Russia following 'Victory Day' speech?