Ashland man killed in crash Sunday afternoon

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 70 year old man died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday, May 8 in Clay County.

ALEA has identified the victim as Brinton G. Heath of Ashland.

Authorities say he was killed when the 2000 Ford Ranger he was driving left the road and hit a tree on Alabama 77 near the 35 mile marker, approximately five miles north of Ashland.

Heath was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and died at the scene.

