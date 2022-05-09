38-year-old woman dies following crash in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 38-year-old died following a two-vehicle accident early Saturday morning, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner said Stephanie Renee Hollifield, of Birmingham, was a passenger in one of the cars involved in a two-vehicle collision.

The crash happened at 8th Street South at 6th Avenue South in Birmingham at 12:43 a.m.

The coroner said Hollifield was taken to UAB Hospital where she died hours later.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

