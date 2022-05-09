LawCall
38-year-old woman dies following crash in Birmingham

(WDAM 7)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 38-year-old died following a two-vehicle accident early Saturday morning, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner said Stephanie Renee Hollifield, of Birmingham, was a passenger in one of the cars involved in a two-vehicle collision.

The crash happened at 8th Street South at 6th Avenue South in Birmingham at 12:43 a.m.


The coroner said Hollifield was taken to UAB Hospital where she died hours later.

The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

