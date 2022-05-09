1 dead in shooting at Sam’s Club in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a homicide investigation after someone was fatally shot Monday afternoon at an area retail store.

MPD does not, by policy, identify the names of businesses where a crime occurs, but a WSFA 12 News crew found numerous police and first responders on the scene at the Sam’s Club store, located just off the Eastern Boulevard.

Capt. Saba Coleman said police and fire medics responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m. “in reference to a disturbance with a subject shot.”

Coleman said a male victim was located and pronounced dead on the scene from a gunshot wound. The victim’s name and age have not yet been released.

MPD’s spokeswoman said an off-duty officer from an outside agency quickly apprehended the suspect, who was still in possession of a weapon.

A motive for the fatal shooting was not immediately clear, and MPD is declining to release any other details as its investigation continues.

While the suspect has not been identified by name, Coleman said charges are pending.

READ MORE Man accused of letting at least 24 dogs starve in Pike County A man faces over 20 counts of animal abuse in Pike County following the death of at least 24 dogs, according to court records. Gunfire captured on Montgomery resident’s security camera After the gunfire exchange, the person can be seen collecting something off the ground before leaving the area. Bassmaster founder Ray Scott dies Scott founded the first national professional bass fishing circuit in 1967. The following year he founded the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society, or B.A.S.S., which would become the world’s largest fishing group.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.