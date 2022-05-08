LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Women may soon be charged with murder if they get an abortion in La.

There has been a lot of talk about abortion over the last few days, but a new bill to charge...
There has been a lot of talk about abortion over the last few days, but a new bill to charge women who get them with murder is making strides at the legislature.(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There has been a lot of talk about abortion over the last few days, but a new bill to charge women who get them with murder is making strides at the legislature.

The U.S Supreme Court may be considering overturning Roe v. Wade, but state Rep. Danny McCormick (R) says the state can’t wait any longer. His bill would charge women who seek to get an abortion with homicide.

“The Louisiana legislature is already on the record as being quote pro-life, but some would say this is a bridge too far because this would punish those seeking abortions or perhaps getting abortion but not the providers,” said political analyst Jim Engster.

The bill passed out of a House committee last week with a 7-2 vote and has a good chance to make it to the governor’s desk.

“Both the governor and the legislature are against abortion, but this is getting a ton of publicity that I think the Louisiana legislature could do without,” Engster added.

Pro-life advocate groups are usually the first to speak out in support of any anti-abortion legislation. But one group says charging the mother with murder is not what they stand for.

“The abortion industry, for decades, has exploited women and unborn children for profit. Women are a victim in today’s society because of the way the abortion industry sells abortion to our society. Our long-standing position has been to hold those accountable who are performing the abortions not necessarily the mother who’s having the abortion,” said Ben Clapper with Louisiana Right to Life.

According to Clapper, Louisiana already has what it needs to protect babies from being aborted if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

“We’ve worked on our Louisiana law, it has a trigger law that’s ready to go to protect moms so first, we don’t think HB813 is necessary,” Clapper continued.

“Louisiana has passed a law, as has many other states, that would mean that if Louisiana is in the position to ban abortion, and it will be if the U.S Supreme Court votes to strike down Roe v. Wade, then Louisiana immediately says no more abortion,” said Engster.

Should that happen, the 3 existing clinics that provide abortions across the state would most likely close and those involved with performing abortions, would face the consequences.

The bill is currently on the calendar to be debated and approved by the full House floor sometime this week.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

Murder suspect captured in Tuscaloosa Co.
Mississippi murder suspect captured in Tuscaloosa County police chase
Casey White and Vicky White
Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 11
Monday is the last day to register to vote to participate in Alabama’s primaries in a couple of...
Monday is Alabama’s voter registration deadline for primary election
Murder suspect captured in Tuscaloosa Co.
Murder suspect captured in Tuscaloosa Co.
A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in Bessemer and a teenager was seriously injured.
Man dead, teenager injured in Bessemer shooting