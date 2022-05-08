Man dead, teenager injured in Bessemer shooting

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a teenage girl.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. Sunday, May 8 at the Stop-N-Go in the 2800 block of Dartmouth Avenue.

Lt. Christian Clemons says an argument happened and a man was shot and killed in a car. It’s not known if the teenager was an intended target in an innocent bystander.

She was taken to the hospital by ambulance in serious condition.

No arrests have been made.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.