Gas prices vary across the state, experts say price shopping will help them come down

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama gas prices are up thirteen cents from last week, averaging $3.98 as of May 7th.

Clay Ingram with Alabama AAA said gas prices are varying by about fifty cents across the state, which he said is normal when prices are this high. Ingram said we would start to see prices go down if more drivers would price shop and buy the gas from only the cheaper stations, because it would cause overall prices to go down by creating competition.

But, Ingram said price shopping isn’t as popular as it needs to be because drivers like to stop at the same gas stations every time or only trust certain gas brands. Ingram said by not buying the cheapest gas you can find, you are paying more for no reason.

“If you’re going to make the decision to use that gas station and it’s a bit higher than everybody else, then that is kind of on you,” Ingram said. “You’re literally paying more to do that and the general price overall is going to be more for everybody because we aren’t creating that competition in the market place.”

Ingram said price shopping will help force higher stations to lower their prices and create a more universal price around town. He said depending on your tank size, you can save a few bucks every time if you just fill up at the cheaper stations.

