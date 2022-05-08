LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Gas prices vary across the state, experts say price shopping will help them come down

By Lauren Jackson
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama gas prices are up thirteen cents from last week, averaging $3.98 as of May 7th.

Clay Ingram with Alabama AAA said gas prices are varying by about fifty cents across the state, which he said is normal when prices are this high. Ingram said we would start to see prices go down if more drivers would price shop and buy the gas from only the cheaper stations, because it would cause overall prices to go down by creating competition.

But, Ingram said price shopping isn’t as popular as it needs to be because drivers like to stop at the same gas stations every time or only trust certain gas brands. Ingram said by not buying the cheapest gas you can find, you are paying more for no reason.

“If you’re going to make the decision to use that gas station and it’s a bit higher than everybody else, then that is kind of on you,” Ingram said. “You’re literally paying more to do that and the general price overall is going to be more for everybody because we aren’t creating that competition in the market place.”

Ingram said price shopping will help force higher stations to lower their prices and create a more universal price around town. He said depending on your tank size, you can save a few bucks every time if you just fill up at the cheaper stations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

New YMCA summer classes
Greater Birmingham YMCA working on new social and emotional curriculum after pandemic
Gas prices creeping back up
Gas prices creeping back up
New YMCA summer classes
New YMCA summer classes
McCalla man dies during single-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County