FIRST ALERT: Sunny and mild for Mother’s Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Clearing skies continued through the early morning in areas to the west while a few clouds associated with the exiting area of low pressure continue in the east, but these clouds will continue to exit through the morning. The low-pressure area is continuing to move east along The Atlantic Coast over the Carolinas and is responsible for the persistent clouds in Northeast Alabama. A northerly wind flow will continue to bring in dry, cool conditions through the morning with dry weather and warmer temperatures expected through Mother’s Day afternoon. High temperatures will range from near 80 in Northeast Alabama to near 85 in a few locations to the south and west.

Mother's day weather (WBRC)

An area of high pressure will continue to influence the weather going into the week although eventually an area of low pressure will drift back along The Western Atlantic which will increase moisture across the state by the end of the week. Until then temperatures will continue to warm with above normal afternoon highs through Thursday and Friday. Although we are not expected to reach record highs for the dates, there will likely be record warmth a little farther west. In the meantime, enjoy the Mother’s Day sunshine and mild temperatures. It’s about to warm up this week.

If you’re headed for the Gulf Coast, there’s some good news, the High Rip Current Risk has been canceled. Swells along the beach have decreased and lifeguards are reporting moderate strength rip currents and the risk remains moderate through the weekend. However, the UV Index remains in the Very High category so don’t forget the sunscreen!

