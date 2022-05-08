LawCall
Body of drowning victim recovered from Lake Harding in Lee County

By Leonard Hall
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The body of a drowning victim has been recovered from Lake Harding, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday afternoon.

A man, whose identity hasn’t been released, went into the lake Friday to save his son from nearly drowning, according to Sheriff Jay Jones.

A boater reportedly heard screams and was able to rescue a 6-year-old boy, but was unable to save the father. Several agencies participated in the search efforts throughout the weekend.

Officials say search teams using sonar-based instruments pointed divers to the victim’s location.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

