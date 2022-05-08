Armed suspect caught in Shelby County burglary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On May 7, 2022 around 10:42 p.m. Shelby County 911 responded to a call of a burglary in progress at the 400 block of Hillandell Drive. During the burglary, police believe the suspect fired a gun. Before deputies arrived on the scene, they say he fled into the woods nearby.

The suspect was found and arrested around 1:45 a.m. on May 8, and charges are pending, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Update: The suspect from the Hillandell Drive burglary is in custody. Additional information will be released following additional investigation and when charges are filed. — Shelby County SO (@ShelbyCountySO) May 8, 2022

Prior to being found, the suspect was called “armed and dangerous” by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Hoover Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies were part of the search for the suspect.

On May 7, 2022, at approximately at 10:42 PM, Shelby County 911 received a report of burglary in progress in the 400 block of Hillandale Drive in North Shelby County. During the incident, it is believed that the suspect discharged a firearm. — Shelby County SO (@ShelbyCountySO) May 8, 2022

No further information has been released at this time as the investigation is ongoing. We will keep this story updated as details are made available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.