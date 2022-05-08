LawCall
Armed suspect caught in Shelby County burglary

(WJHG)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On May 7, 2022 around 10:42 p.m. Shelby County 911 responded to a call of a burglary in progress at the 400 block of Hillandell Drive. During the burglary, police believe the suspect fired a gun. Before deputies arrived on the scene, they say he fled into the woods nearby.

The suspect was found and arrested around 1:45 a.m. on May 8, and charges are pending, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Prior to being found, the suspect was called “armed and dangerous” by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Hoover Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies were part of the search for the suspect.

No further information has been released at this time as the investigation is ongoing. We will keep this story updated as details are made available.

