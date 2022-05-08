LawCall
Alabama-based Pop’s Que and Stew recalls frozen stew product

Pop’s Que and Stew, of Opelika, Alabama, is recalling about 12,472 pounds of the Brunswick stew...
Pop’s Que and Stew, of Opelika, Alabama, is recalling about 12,472 pounds of the Brunswick stew products made on various dates from May 2020 to May 2022.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama-based business is recalling more than 12,000 pounds of its frozen stew products that were made without a federal inspection.

Pop’s Que and Stew, of Opelika, Alabama, is recalling about 12,472 pounds of the Brunswick stew products made on various dates from May 2020 to May 2022.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety and Inspection Service said Friday that the recall includes the 30 oz. tubs containing “Pop’s HOMEMADE BRUNSWICK STEW” with sell by dates through Nov. 30, 2022, and the 59 oz. zippered plastic bags containing the Pop’s Que and Stew Brunswick stew product with no other identifying company or product information on the label.

The items were shipped to retail locations in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee.

