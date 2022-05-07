LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

State lawmakers’ plans if Roe v. Wade is overturned

State lawmakers' plans if Roe v. Wade overturned
By Josh Gauntt
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The future of Roe v. Wade remains in doubt after a leak of a draft opinion appearing to overturn it. If it’s struck down, many expect Alabama could be one of the first states to outlaw it.

State Representative Terri Collins sponsored Alabama’s 2019 abortion law. She says if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, then lawmakers could pass new legislation with more exceptions like rape and incest.

“Very much looking like that heartbeat bill I carried before in 14 through 18. That’s what I would say. But it’s like all legislation, they would have to go through the process,” Collins, R-Morgan County said.

Abortion clinics in Alabama are trying to figure out next steps. One of those is the West Alabama Women’s Center in Tuscaloosa.

“We saw probably an additional 50 patients or so in the last two weeks that we wouldn’t normally have seen,” Robin Marty with the West AL Women’s Center said.

Since January, the clinic has seen a 50% increase in patients. Half of those are from out of state. Marty says if Roe is overturned, the clinic will continue helping those in need.

“We want to help make sure that people are cared for at every stage in the reproductive life and we will do everything that we can stay around to do that,” Marty said.

Abortion opponents argue fewer abortions would save the lives of unborn children.

All eyes are now watching what the Supreme Court decides on this very divisive issue later this summer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

Father and daughter unite after finding each other through 23andMe.
Hoover man unites with daughter after 47 years apart
Shelby County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Lewis Brooks, said he does not want the city of...
Shelby County School officials don’t want Chelsea School officials to form their own district
About half of U.S. states are expected to ban abortion if Roe v. Wade falls and 13 states have...
Advocates vow to continue efforts even if abortion is outlawed in Alabama
Father and daughter unite after 47 years
Father and daughter unite after 47 years