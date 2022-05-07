Northbound lanes on I-65 blocked after crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash that happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7, is blocking northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near mile marker 232 in Shelby County, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers are at the scene and encourage motorists to use caution while traveling through the area and seek an alternate route if possible.

No word on how long the lanes will be closed.

No other details are available, but we’ll update this story if we learn more.

