McCalla man dies during single-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A McCalla man died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, May 7, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Officials say 33-year-old Jackie L. George, Jr. was fatally injured when the Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole and overturned.

The incident happened around 3:44 a.m. on Tannehill Parkway, about three miles east of Woodstock in Tuscaloosa County.

No other details are available, but ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.

