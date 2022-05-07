LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

McCalla man dies during single-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A McCalla man died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, May 7, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Officials say 33-year-old Jackie L. George, Jr. was fatally injured when the Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole and overturned.

The incident happened around 3:44 a.m. on Tannehill Parkway, about three miles east of Woodstock in Tuscaloosa County.

No other details are available, but ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

UPDATE: Northbound lanes on I-65 reopen after crash in Shelby County
Shelby County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Lewis Brooks, said he does not want the city of...
Shelby County School officials don’t want Chelsea School officials to form their own district
The new video shows Vicky White at a Quality Inn the night before Casey White's escape
New video of Vicky White released
Birmingham Police investigating woman shot