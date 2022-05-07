Investigators discover escaped and inmate and former correctional officer’s get away vehicle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - US marshals have found the vehicle they believe murder suspect Casey White and former correctional officer Vicky White used to escape on April 29, 2022.

While law enforcement has located the vehicle that the Whites used to escape Alabama, they don’t believe the Whites have used that vehicle in the last six days.

“Three hours and fifty minutes after they left Lawrence, Alabama they abandoned that vehicle,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.

The vehicle was found just south of Nashville. Law enforcement believes mechanical issues could be the reason why the pair ditched the copper Ford Edge.

“Because it was abandoned pretty much out in the middle of the road on the side of a county road where it would obviously draw attention and be found,” said Sheriff Singleton.

It quickly was. The vehicle was towed at 2:37 p.m. last Friday. About the same time Vicky’s former co-workers discovered she and the inmate she was transporting were missing.

The two did try and cover their tracks though, as shown in a pictures taken by law enforcement.

Attempted spray painting of Ford Edge in escape (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

“It’s a botched up job but they did attempt to try and paint it a little bit.”

Law enforcement believe the two have done a better job at changing their appearance. That’s why they’re circulating new pictures of Casey White’s tattoos, along with some renderings of what Vicky White’s hair could now look like. They’re also taking another look at the area where the vehicle was found for more information.

“Right now we are trying to canvas the area for any witnesses. Also trying to research if there were any stolen vehicles were reported in that area during that time. After Friday afternoon when they abandoned that car which direction they headed from there we don’t know. So on that particular issue we’re kind of back to square one,” said Sheriff Singleton.

The reward for Casey White has now increased to fifteen thousand dollars and the reward for Vicky white has been upped to ten thousand dollars. If you have any information, you are being urged to contact law enforcement.

