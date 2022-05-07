Former attorney provides insight on escaped inmate, Casey White

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - US marshals have found the vehicle they believe murder suspect, Casey White, and former correctional officer, Vicky White, used to escape on April 29, 2022.

While law enforcement has located the vehicle that the Whites used to escape Alabama, they don’t believe the Whites have used that vehicle in the last six days.

Casey White’s former attorney, Dale Bryant, said he is surprised Casey has been on the run this long.

“The sophistication of this escape,” Bryant said. “It doesn’t seem like something Casey would’ve been able to pull off. Casey is more of a spur of the moment guy.”

Investigators told WBRC they believed Casey and Vicky planned this escape for more than one year.

Attorney Dale Bryant handled Casey White’s appeals for the 2015 incident that got him arrested in Limestone County. Bryant said that Casey had the trust of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. That is where he was before he was transferred to Lauderdale County Detention Center, where Vicky White worked. Bryant said that Casey also previously admitted to him that he cannot function in the real world.

“Casey suffers from a mental illness,” Bryant said. “When he’s on medication and in a supervised environment, he’s a decent person. When he gets out of incarceration, he is unable to stay on his medication and he even self medicates by smoking methamphetamine or taking other illegal substances, that’s when Casey is danger.”

Bryant said that he fears the current situation with Casey White’s disappearance could end badly based on how Casey acted when we has arrested in 2015 when he wanted officers to kill him.

“Casey wanted to die,” Bryant said about Casey’s arrest in 2015. “He was trying to get the officer’s to shoot him and that is kind of my fear how this situation is going to end. Except for this time, I’m afraid that Casey may try to shoot them [police officers] to try and get them to shoot him. I want to say in his interview after his arrest and in my conversations with him, he wanted to die that day.”

He said Casey never told him about Vicky White.

“When someone asked me before, I was not shocked that he escaped,” Bryant said. “I was shocked by who he escaped with. I had never heard of her before.”

Lauderdale County Sheriff, Rick Singleton, said this relationship wasn’t physical and Vicky made sure that Casey had enough food and other items.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.