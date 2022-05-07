FIRST ALERT: Mild start to Mother’s Day weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A deck of clouds wrapping around the departing storm system have spread back into the northern half of the region, but the late-night showers dissipated during the overnight hours leaving a dry forecast for the beginning of the Mother’s Day Weekend. Afternoon highs will be near 75, although the cloud cover will likely limit highs to the north.

Clouds will filter out of the area through the afternoon and clearing conditions will continue through the evening as dry, cooler air overspreads the area. Lows will be a bit below average in some areas and there may be a few areas of fog which develop especially around the larger bodies of water but no widespread travel problems due to the fog are expected through the early morning hours of Mother’s Day although visibility may drop into the 3–5-mile range.

Saturday morning weather (WBRC)

The sunny conditions will continue for Mom’s Special Day with highs again topping 80-degrees in most areas, a little cooler in Northwest Alabama, as a ridge of high pressure builds back into the region effectively suppressing any cloud growth. The ridge of high pressure will remain anchored across the region through much of next week producing an almost summer-like weather pattern and bringing generally rain-free conditions.

The area of low pressure which passed through our region Friday will eventually stall over the Western Atlantic and drift back west by the end of the week producing at least some limited rain chances which could return by Friday. In the meantime, our area will remain wedged between the strong ridge of high pressure to the west which may bring record highs to the Mississippi River Valley and the cooler air which remains along The East Coast. Winds will become more easterly especially in East Alabama which will likely help limit high temperatures through mid-week, but overall highs will climb to above normal levels in many locations. Still, dew points will remain low which will help produce cooler overnight temperatures especially in East Alabama.

Finally, if you’re heading for The Gulf Coast for Mother’s Day be aware as High Rip Current Risks remain in effect through the beginning of the weekend for Coastal Baldwin and Mobile counties as well as Coastal Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Escambia counties. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water so pay attention to the Beach Warning Flags and always swim near a lifeguard.

