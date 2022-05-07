Advocates vow to continue efforts even if abortion is outlawed in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While abortion is currently legal in Alabama, that may no longer be the case if Roe vs. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

If abortion becomes illegal in the state, Yellowhammer Fund says some women may look to other states for options which can become costly.

The Yellowhammer Fund is an organization which helps women fund and access abortions in the southeast. Kelsea McLain, a healthcare access director with the group, says even though abortion is currently legal in the state, many struggle to find a local clinic to get one performed.

Because of this, McLain says they already know what it takes to transport women out of state for appointments. It’s just going to become a further and more expensive trek.

“We anticipate that the average cost or the average amount of support that people are going to need to access their care is going to double or triple, if not more when you consider the cost of abortion, the cost of travel, and also the lost wages from jobs,” said McLain. “People will have to leave their families and their communities to access care.”

McLain says they do anticipate abortions to become criminalized in Alabama and plan on raising even more funds through supporters to provide women the ability to get one.

