LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Advocates vow to continue efforts even if abortion is outlawed in Alabama

Advocates vow to continue efforts even if abortion outlawed
By Lauren Harksen
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While abortion is currently legal in Alabama, that may no longer be the case if Roe vs. Wade is overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

If abortion becomes illegal in the state, Yellowhammer Fund says some women may look to other states for options which can become costly.

The Yellowhammer Fund is an organization which helps women fund and access abortions in the southeast. Kelsea McLain, a healthcare access director with the group, says even though abortion is currently legal in the state, many struggle to find a local clinic to get one performed.

Because of this, McLain says they already know what it takes to transport women out of state for appointments. It’s just going to become a further and more expensive trek.

“We anticipate that the average cost or the average amount of support that people are going to need to access their care is going to double or triple, if not more when you consider the cost of abortion, the cost of travel, and also the lost wages from jobs,” said McLain. “People will have to leave their families and their communities to access care.”

McLain says they do anticipate abortions to become criminalized in Alabama and plan on raising even more funds through supporters to provide women the ability to get one.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

The future of Roe v. Wade remains in doubt after this week's leak of a draft opinion appearing...
State lawmakers’ plans if Roe v. Wade is overturned
Father and daughter unite after finding each other through 23andMe.
Hoover man unites with daughter after 47 years apart
Shelby County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Lewis Brooks, said he does not want the city of...
Shelby County School officials don’t want Chelsea School officials to form their own district
Father and daughter unite after 47 years
Father and daughter unite after 47 years