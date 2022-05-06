West Alabama lawman helps save not one, but two lives

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We have some heroes within the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department. It started with an emergency call in April 2022, and the deputy who responded ended up saving not one, but two lives.

“It’s what we do,” said Capt. Michael Bires.

When you meet Capt. Bires, you’ll notice right away he is modest and soft spoken and prefers to let his actions do the talking, and that is precisely what happened about a month ago when Bires responded to an opioid overdose call in the southern part of Tuscaloosa.

“‘The two individuals were unconscious and they were on fentanyl,” Bires recalled.

With his trusty Narcan nasal spray, Michael Bires went to work and did what he needed to do until paramedics arrived and took over.

“Once they get enough to counteract, the drug they seemed to come through,” he said.

The two adults who overdosed survived, which speaks to a national study about Narcan: it’s more than 93% effective, if it’s given in time.

“It’s a chemical that’s administered to someone on opioid and it counteracts that,” said Bires.

For his quick thinking and quick action, the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff honored Bires with a medal and a certificate. And he was not alone; three others in the department were honored as well.

“It feels good, feels like you made a difference,” said Bires.

Captain Michael Bires says it feels good to have made a difference, but is quick to diffuse the praise and recognition and chalk it up as just doing his job.

“It’s just my training, you know, you do what you’ve been taught,” he said.

It’s all the more reason he’s become the reluctant hero who did nothing more than help rescue two lives from the brink of death.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 42,000 people died from opioid overdoses in 2016.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.