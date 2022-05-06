LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

WBRC participates in Thrill on the Hill Basketball Game at Charles F. Hard Elementary

Thrill on the Hill Basketball Game
Thrill on the Hill Basketball Game(WBRC)
By Lynden Blake
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Charles F. Hard Elementary in Bessemer are excited for the Thrill on the Hill basketball game!

Friday’s game featured WBRC’s Greg Long, Jonathan Skinner, Lynden Blake and Kevin Turner along with other community leaders and the school’ s staff!

The yearly game is a reward for the kids after testing!!

It was easy to play in front of this energized crowd!! Our Jonathan Skinner had four points, three rebounds and one steal. Lynden didn’t score but played hard defense with three rebounds! Way to go guys!!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

Samford home run derby
Samford home run derby
During the first and third quarters, the game will have a running clock after an incomplete pass.
New USFL rules starting this weekend
The Bulldogs are coming off an impressive weekend which featured two wins over 22 ranked...
Samford Baseball looking to build off big weekend series, plus a look at the 2022 Media Home Run Derby
Collins came back to get his degree from Alabama after making a promise to Coach Nick Saban.
Former Crimson Tide star Landon Collins graduating from University of Alabama