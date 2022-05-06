WBRC participates in Thrill on the Hill Basketball Game at Charles F. Hard Elementary

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Charles F. Hard Elementary in Bessemer are excited for the Thrill on the Hill basketball game!

Friday’s game featured WBRC’s Greg Long, Jonathan Skinner, Lynden Blake and Kevin Turner along with other community leaders and the school’ s staff!

The yearly game is a reward for the kids after testing!!

It was easy to play in front of this energized crowd!! Our Jonathan Skinner had four points, three rebounds and one steal. Lynden didn’t score but played hard defense with three rebounds! Way to go guys!!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.