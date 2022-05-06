Water main break closes Birmingham road
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham road was closed Friday because of a water main break.
It happened at the corner of 4th Ave. South across from Wells Fargo bank. Birmingham Water Works crews had to cut the bus pad to access the water line for repair.
The lane is closed until further notice while City of Birmingham crews assess the damage.
