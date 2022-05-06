Water main break closes Birmingham road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham road was closed Friday because of a water main break.

It happened at the corner of 4th Ave. South across from Wells Fargo bank. Birmingham Water Works crews had to cut the bus pad to access the water line for repair.

Water main break in downtown Birmingham (City of Birmingham)

The lane is closed until further notice while City of Birmingham crews assess the damage.

