Water main break closes Birmingham road

Water main break in downtown Birmingham
Water main break in downtown Birmingham
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham road was closed Friday because of a water main break.

It happened at the corner of 4th Ave. South across from Wells Fargo bank. Birmingham Water Works crews had to cut the bus pad to access the water line for repair.


Water main break in downtown Birmingham
Water main break in downtown Birmingham

The lane is closed until further notice while City of Birmingham crews assess the damage.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

