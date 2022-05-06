Vehicle of escaped inmate, former corrections officer found in Williamson County

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Deputies located an SUV linked to the escaped Lauderdale County inmate and former corrections officer in Williamson County, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of an abandoned 2007 Ford Edge SUV on April 29. So, a deputy checked out the complaint and determined the vehicle was locked and the license plate was missing. A towing agency had the SUV towed to an impound lot that day.

Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge (Auto Block)

On Thursday night, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that it was the vehicle connected to the disappearance of Casey White and Vicky White. So the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office went back out and looked at the car and called the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed it was the SUV.

This SUV used by escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and former Correctional Officer Vicky White has been located in Bethesda. (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

Multiple agencies were brought out Thursday night and searched the area for them. WCSO, LCSO, US Marshalls, and MNPD provided drone assistance. However, there “is NO sign” Casey White and Vicky White are still in our area.

The vehicle used by escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and former Correctional Officer Vicky White has been located in Williamson Co in Bethesda. There is NO sign the two are still in our area. The SUV was reported abandoned a week ago. It was identified last night @WCSO_Sheriff pic.twitter.com/LPa1IWE80x — WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) May 6, 2022

Authorities said 38-year-old Casey Cole White from Lauderdale County Jail and the former Assistant Director of Corrections, 56-year-old Vicky White, were reported missing on April 29. Vicky and Casey left the Lauderdale County Detention Center at 9:30 a.m., allegedly heading to the courthouse.

Casey White was sentenced to 75 years in prison after the stabbing of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway in September 2020.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Vicky was taking Casey White to a mental health evaluation at the escape. Singleton later confirmed there was not a scheduled mental health evaluation. Instead, authorities said they believe Vicky White helped Casey White escape the jail. A warrant has been issued for Vicky White’s arrest on first-degree permitting or facilitating escape charges.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office investigators have determined that Vicky white and Casey White developed a “special” relationship.

Multiple agencies are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Casey White and a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Vicky White. Both should be considered dangerous and may be armed with an AR-15 rifle, handguns, and a shotgun.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference at 2 p.m.

WAFF contributed to this report

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.