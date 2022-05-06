UA graduates prepare for hot job market

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - That big sigh of relief you heard, probably came from hundreds of University of Alabama seniors as they moved their tassels and became college graduates. Now, the real work begins: finding a job in the real world.

Based on what we learned, the graduating seniors shouldn’t have any problems finding a job. In the words of one job specialist the outlook is ‘great.’

Family photos, hugs, a celebration over the fact exams are over with, and no more late night studying, but not the work of finding work.

“It feels good, a little bittersweet,” said graduating senior Tyler Husko.

“Excited to see what’s next for me,” he said.

Tyler Husko is among the lucky ones. He’ll head soon to Jacksonville, Florida.

“Work for a company called Red Wire, work in both electrical engineering and business administration,” he said.

A similar story for Hillary Gamble, who is going back home to Huntsville after landing a marketing position.

“I’ll work for a small government contractor,” said Gamble.

The stories of Gamble and Husko illustrate the very thing Tara Hutchison said about the job market not just in Alabama, but across the country.

“There are so many available jobs throughout the state and they’re available jobs in just about every sector there is. In fact, I believe there are two available jobs for every unemployed person,” said Tara Hutchison, Communications Specialist for the Alabama Department of Labor.

“Even in technology and right now the market for technology jobs is pretty thriving,” said Vincent DiRoberto, who had a son graduate from UA Friday afternoon.

Inside Coleman Coliseum it got real for so many families and students as they waved goodbye to their college years. One goal down, another one to conquer, that’s getting off on the right foot in the workforce. Tyler Husko, for one, admitted he’s a bit nervous.

“Nervous in trying to find a way to make a difference, making the biggest difference,” said Husko.

Still, Husko and Gamble say they’re ready to go, more than ready to embrace a welcoming job market.

Eight graduation ceremonies remain over May 7 and 8, and when they’re all done some, 6,000 seniors will have graduated.

