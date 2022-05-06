LawCall
Protecting your vehicle from catalytic converter thefts

Catalytic converter thefts going up
By Lauren Harksen
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - AAA Alabama is sharing ways to protect your vehicle from catalytic converter thefts.

More catalytic converter theft reports are popping up. Recently, someone stole two of them from the Boys and Girls Club in Center Point this week.

Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama says in 2018, there were around 103 catalytic converter thefts per month nationwide. By 2020, that number jumped up to 1200 a month.

Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system. Ingram says most are stolen for their individual parts and metals. They are made up of things like copper and platinum which can be expensive.

You want to protect your vehicle if at all possible because Ingram says it can cost around $3000 for them to be replaced.

Ingram says to prevent your car from being the next target, park in a garage if at all possible. If you have to park in a driveway or on a road, try to keep your vehicle near a bright light or a camera.

“There’s also a new thing that’s catalytic converter etching where you take it into a dealership and they actually etch your license plate number into the catalytic converter,” he added. “Anything that has a number on it, they don’t want it because it’s traceable.”

Ingram says there is car insurance coverage out there which covers non-crash related instances like a stolen catalytic converter. If you want to be extra cautious, you may want to add the additional coverage just in case.

